Boursin® Cheese and Padma Lakshmi Share Entertaining and Gifting Tips to Level Up Every Gathering this Holiday Season with Maison Boursin

Maison Boursin is the ultimate source of inspiration for consumers across the country to elevate their holiday entertaining, offering gift ideas, hosting tips and seasonal recipes for everyone

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year Boursin® Cheese introduced Maison Boursin to elevate every day hosting occasions, with James Beard award winning host and author Padma Lakshmi as the Maison Host in Residence. Lakshmi and Boursin are back this holiday season with gifting inspiration, hosting tips and delicious recipes, to make the art of entertaining easy, elevated and, above all, enjoyable for every occasion.

Maison Boursin was designed to alleviate hesitation around the return to entertaining and inspire hosts across the country, tapping into the brand's rich history of delighting tastebuds through charcuterie boards and delicious recipes. As the holidays approach and many return to hosting seasonal gatherings for the first time in two years, the pressure of hosting has returned in full force and people are looking for ways to regain their confidence. A survey commissioned by Boursin and conducted online by The Harris Poll found that more than a third (39%) of hosts make all the food themselves when hosting a holiday gathering. To lend a hand, Maison Boursin and Padma are here to serve as the ultimate source of inspiration to alleviate party anxiety and elevate any holiday occasion.

"This year's holiday season will signal the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that many people will be hosting a range of holiday events again," said Jamee Pearlstein, Brand Director of Boursin. "Even if you have gotten back in the routine of hosting this year, the pressure of the holiday season can make the most seasoned host feel out of practice. With the help of our Host in Residence, Padma Lakshmi, we're showing how Boursin can deliciously elevate any cheese board, appetizer or holiday recipe to help you host without the stress."

As Host in Residence, Padma shared exclusive recipes and tips to effortlessly entertain friends and family this season. The simple and elevated recipes featuring Boursin's signature creamy, yet crumbly Gournay cheese include her take on a traditional Italian recipe, Padma's Boursin e Pepe and Padma's Roasted Figs au Boursin, the perfect side dish for a holiday spread.

"Like many, I was hesitant to get back into hosting my friends and family, but Boursin is my secret ingredient to fool-proof entertaining," said Padma Lakshmi. "As we ease into the holiday season, Boursin and I are supporting the everyday host to create an effortless event with tried-and-true recipes, gift ideas and hosting tips, allowing hosts to spend more time with their loved ones instead of stressing over the little things."

Exclusively for the 2022 holiday season, Padma and Boursin created an entertaining gift guide with inspiration for the host in your life, or yourself, to upgrade your next gathering:

Small vases: To allow for conducive conversation while also brightening your home, small vases are a must have when arranging and presenting your seasonal flowers.

To allow for conducive conversation while also brightening your home, small vases are a must have when arranging and presenting your seasonal flowers. Infused olive oil: Whether you're bringing it as a gift for your host or you're looking to level up your holiday dish, drizzle an infused olive oil (we love anything with garlic or herbs!) onto everything from salads to pastas.

Whether you're bringing it as a gift for your host or you're looking to level up your holiday dish, drizzle an infused olive oil (we love anything with garlic or herbs!) onto everything from salads to pastas. Food storage containers : Prepping ingredients and dishes ahead of your gathering is the best way to stay organized and relaxed. Do so with sealable prep bowls to easily pop in the fridge and pick back up the next day.

: Prepping ingredients and dishes ahead of your gathering is the best way to stay organized and relaxed. Do so with sealable prep bowls to easily pop in the fridge and pick back up the next day. Cheese board: To display Boursin cheese and all your favorite accoutrements, a host can never have too many cheese boards.

To display Boursin cheese and all your favorite accoutrements, a host can never have too many cheese boards. Cheese markers : Proudly display your Boursin and point your guests to the perfect cheese pairing with reusable cheese markers.

: Proudly display your Boursin and point your guests to the perfect cheese pairing with reusable cheese markers. Cheese knife : Have a dedicated cheese knife to easily spread the creamy, crumbly Boursin cheese on top of crackers, veggies, and more.

: Have a dedicated cheese knife to easily spread the creamy, crumbly Boursin cheese on top of crackers, veggies, and more. Jam set : Offer your guests a mix of flavors by having a delicious jam set on hand to pair with your cheese board or entrees. You can even make your own jams or other condiments as the perfect gift to share with your favorite host.

: Offer your guests a mix of flavors by having a delicious jam set on hand to pair with your cheese board or entrees. You can even make your own jams or other condiments as the perfect gift to share with your favorite host. Mortar & pestle: Impress your guests by grinding your own pepper for Padma's Boursin e Pepe with a mortar & pestle.

Impress your guests by grinding your own pepper for Padma's Boursin e Pepe with a mortar & pestle. Spice collection : Incorporate bold flavors with an impressive spice collection – from sweet to spicy.

: Incorporate bold flavors with an impressive spice collection – from sweet to spicy. Large serving bowl and spoons: Add a large serving bowl to your entertaining lineup to effortlessly present entrees and pastas like Padma's Boursin e Pepe.

Visit #MaisonBoursin, Boursin's social channels (@BoursinCheese on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) , and Padma on Instagram (@PadmaLakshmi) for everything you need to know as you prepare for holiday entertaining!

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Bel Brands, USA. from February 16 - 18, 2022 among 1,642 adults ages 18 and older who ever host people at their home. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Aimee Skornik.

About Boursin:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Boursin® Cheese and Boursin Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs are creamy and crumbly products, deliciously rich with flavor. Boursin® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and plant-based cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Boursin, other beloved USA brands include Babybel®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands USA delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boursin-cheese-and-padma-lakshmi-share-entertaining-and-gifting-tips-to-level-up-every-gathering-this-holiday-season-with-maison-boursin-301659048.html

SOURCE Bel Brands USA