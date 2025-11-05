Bouygues 9-month Profit Down, Sales Up 0.9%; Maintains FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Wednesday lower profit in its first nine months of fiscal 2025, even as sales edged up from last year, notably driven by the construction businesses. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2025 outlook.

For fiscal 2025, Bouygues continues to target a slight increase in sales at constant exchange rates and current operating profit from activities from 2024.

Sales on a reported basis are now expected to be close to the level of 2024.

In the nine-month period, net profit attributable to the group declined to 675 million euros from last year's 687 million euros.

Adjusted net income, which excluded exceptional income tax surcharge for large companies in France, amounted to 735 million euros, compared to 687 million euros a year ago.

Operating profit grew to 1.59 billion euros from last year's 1.47 billion euros. Group current operating profit from activities or COPA was 1.81 billion euros, higher than 1.72 billion euros a year earlier, driven by the construction businesses and Equans.

Group sales edged up 0.9 percent to 41.857 billion euros from 41.492 billion euros last year.

Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, sales increased 0.8 percent year-on-year.

In the third quarter, sales remained stable year-on-year, at 15 billion euros.

