Bouygues 9-month Results Climb; Confirms FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Tuesday that its nine-month net profit attributable to the Group climbed to 665 million euros from last year's 537 million euros.

Current operating profit from activities was 1.62 billion euros, up from 1.24 billion euros a year ago.

Nine-month 2023 sales were 40.89 billion euros, up 38 percent from last year's 29.68 billion euros, driven mainly by Equans' contribution. Sales growth was 3 percent compared with last year's proforma figure including Equans.

Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, sales increased 2 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Bouygues confirmed that it is aiming for sales close to those of 2022, as well as an increase in its current operating profit from activities.

This outlook is based on 2022 proforma financial information that assumes the Equans acquisition was completed on January 1, 2022, namely sales of 54.4 billion euros and current operating profit from activities of 2.16 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

