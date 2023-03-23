|
23.03.2023 09:48:55
Bouygues: Access to the 2022 Universal Registration Document
|ACCESS TO THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
Bouygues filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 22 March 2023 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).
It includes the following documents:
- Full-year 2022 financial report
- Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance
- Auditors’ reports
- Description of the share buyback programme
The 2022 Universal Registration Document is accessible to the public free of charge under the
conditions stipulated by applicable regulations. It is also available on the company’s website at https://www.bouygues.com/regulated-information/, as well as on the AMF’s website at
https://www.amf-france.org.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bouygues S.A.
|31,39
|-0,82%