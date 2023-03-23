Bouygues: Access to the 2022 Universal Registration Document

ACCESS TO THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT





Bouygues filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 22 March 2023 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

It includes the following documents:

Full-year 2022 financial report

Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance

Auditors’ reports

Description of the share buyback programme

The 2022 Universal Registration Document is accessible to the public free of charge under the

conditions stipulated by applicable regulations. It is also available on the company’s website at https://www.bouygues.com/regulated-information/, as well as on the AMF’s website at

https://www.amf-france.org.





