22.03.2024

Bouygues: Access to the 2023 Universal Registration Document

 ACCESS TO THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Bouygues filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 22 March 2024 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

It includes the following documents:

  • Full-year 2023 financial report
  • Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance
  • Auditors’ reports
  • Description of the share buyback programme

The 2023 Universal Registration Document is accessible to the public free of charge under the
conditions stipulated by applicable regulations. It is also available on the company’s website at https://www.bouygues.com/regulated-information/, as well as on the AMF’s website at
https://www.amf-france.org.

 

 




