Bouygues: Decision of the First President of the Paris Court of Appeal on the immediate execution of the Commercial Court's ruling of 9 February 2023

Decision of the First President of the Paris Court of Appeal on the immediate execution of the Commercial Court's ruling of 9 February 2023

Paris, April 6, 2023 - Bouygues recalls that in the dispute concerning the smartphone plus mobile plan bundled offers, Bouygues Telecom was ordered to pay €308 million in damages to Free Mobile by a ruling of the Paris Commercial Court on 9 February 2023.

Given that it believes the "immediate execution of the ruling" was based on an inapplicable text, Bouygues Telecom referred the matter to the First President of the Paris Court of Appeal.

By an order of 5 April 2023, the First President of the Paris Court of Appeal stated that it is not within his jurisdiction to analyse whether the first judges ordered the immediate execution of the ruling on the basis of an inapplicable text, as this question refers to the merits of the case.

He also dismissed Bouygues Telecom's request to stop the immediate execution, considering that there was no evidence that it was impossible to enforce the ruling.

Although Bouygues Telecom still disputes the validity of this immediate execution, Free Mobile has indicated its intention to enforce the ruling. The risk for Bouygues Telecom of having to pay out the above-mentioned amount in the short term is therefore high.

Bouygues Telecom believes that it has always acted in strict compliance with the law and for the benefit of its customers and considers that its bundled offers are legal. Bouygues Telecom had lodged an appeal against the Commercial Court’s ruling on 9 February 2023 and the proceedings are continuing on the merits of the case and on the validity of the immediate execution.

Disclaimer: This information was considered by Bouygues SA, before its disclosure, as non-public information within the meaning of the applicable regulations (Article 7.1 of EU Regulation 596/2014, 16 April 2014). Responsible for notification: Didier Casas, General Counsel.

