06.03.2023 17:45:00
BOUYGUES: Disclosure of trading in own shares
REGULATED INFORMATION
06/03/2023
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 2 and 3 March 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
I. Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|Bouygues SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|2 March 2023
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|32.6157
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|3 March 2023
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|32.6449
|XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-03-06-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,486,777
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
