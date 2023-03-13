13.03.2023 18:09:18

Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES

 Paris, 13/03/23

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 March 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
Bouygues SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 6 march 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 32.7516 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 7 march 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 32.5851 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 8 march 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 32.5334 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 9 march 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 32.5065 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 10 march 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 32.0439 XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-03-13-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,486,777
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

 

Attachment


