Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING

IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 13/03/23

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 March 2023.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market Bouygues SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 6 march 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 32.7516 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 7 march 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 32.5851 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 8 march 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 32.5334 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 9 march 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 32.5065 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 10 march 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 32.0439 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-03-13-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,486,777

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment