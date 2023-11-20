20.11.2023 17:45:00

Bouygues: disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

 Paris, 20/11/2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13, 14, and 15 November 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
Bouygues SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 13 november 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 34.2686 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 14 november 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 34.5525 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 15 november 2023 FR0000120503 35,648 34.8378 XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/01_2023-11-20-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €381,336,141
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bouygues S.A.mehr Nachrichten