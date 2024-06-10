Bouygues: Discolsure of trading in own shares

10.06.2024 17:45:00

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 June 2024.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2024

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
Bouygues SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 3 june 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.2659 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 4 june 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 35.8905 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 5 june 2024 FR0000120503 19,500 35.6494 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 6 june 2024 FR0000120503 50,000 35.4803 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 7 june 2024 FR0000120503 50,000 34.8496 XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €378,957,297
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

