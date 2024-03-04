04.03.2024 17:53:39

Bouygues: Discosure of trading in own shares


 
 

Paris
04/03/2024

 

REGULATED INFORMATION

 

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 29 February and 01 March 2024.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
Bouygues SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 29 february 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.6006 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 01 march 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.0987 XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/2024-03-04-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €378,957,297
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

