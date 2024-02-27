Bouygues FY23 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Slightly Higher Sales, Profit In FY24

(RTTNews) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2023 net profit attributable to the Group increased to 1.04 billion euros from last year's 973 million euros.

Group current operating profit from activities was 2.41 billion euros, up 19 percent year-on-year, and up 11 percent from the full-year 2022 proforma figure including acquired Equans.

The margin from activities was 4.3 percent, representing an improvement of 0.3 points from 2022 proforma.

Group sales climbed 26 percent to 56.02 billion euros from prior year's 44.32 billion euros, driven mainly by Equans' contribution. Sales grew 3 percent from full-year 2022 proforma figure including Equans.

Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, sales increased 4 percent.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors will ask the Annual General Meeting on April 25 to approve a 2023 dividend of 1.90 euros per share, up 10 eurocents from the previous financial year. The payment date is set at May 3.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Bouygues is targeting sales and current operating profit from activities that are slightly up on 2023.

Equans will continue to improve its results in line with its strategic Perform plan.

In 2024, Equans' sales figure will be close to that of 2023. From 2025 onwards, Equans is aiming for an acceleration in organic sales growth to align with that of market peers. In 2025, a current operating margin from activities will be close to 4 percent, and in 2027, it will be of 5 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.