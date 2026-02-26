26.02.2026 08:21:25

Bouygues FY25 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Bouygues (EN.PA) reported fiscal 2025 net profit attributable to the Group including exceptional income tax surcharge for large companies in France of 1.14 billion euros compared to 1.06 billion euros, prior year. Net profit attributable to the Group excluding exceptional income tax surcharge for large companies in France was 1.21 billion euros compared to 1.06 billion euros. Current operating profit from activities increased to 2.65 billion euros from 2.53 billion euros.

Fiscal 2025 sales were 56.88 billion euros compared to 56.75 billion euros, previous year. At constant exchange rates, sales increased 1.3% year-on-year.

For 2026, the Group is aiming for: stable sales at constant exchange rates; and current operating profit from activities maintained at a record high level.

The Board will ask the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2026 to approve a dividend of 2.10 euros per share in respect of the 2025 financial year, up 5% relative to the 2024.

At last close, Bouygues shares were trading at 51.52 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:04 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
12:07 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts tendiert. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen