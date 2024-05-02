Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 17:45:00

Bouygues - Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights

REGULATED INFORMATION

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

 

Date

  		 

Shares

  		 

Voting rights
 

Theoretical (1) 		 

Exercisable (2)
   30 Arpril 2024 379,068,826 493,403,695 492,047,125

(1)  In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.


(2)  For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.


 The information is also available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Bouygues website.

BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €378,957,297
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


