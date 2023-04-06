Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 10:39:54

BOUYGUES press release: Formalities for obtaining or consulting documents in preparation for the Combined Annual General Meeting

Press release

Paris, 06/04/2023


COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 27 APRIL 2023

 

FORMALITIES FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING DOCUMENTS IN PREPARATION FOR THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Convening Notice published in the Balo (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 7 April 2023 contains the agenda and describes the arrangements for participating and voting in the Annual General Meeting. The Notice of Meeting containing the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors was published in the Balo on 10 March 2023. The Universal Registration Document containing the reports submitted to the Annual General Meeting was published on 23 March 2023.


All of the documents and information relating to the Annual General Meeting, as well as the postal and proxy vote form are available on the company’s website at:

www.bouygues.com
under Investors/Investing in Bouygues/Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, ask that the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of said Code be sent to them electronically, at an e-mail address designated by them, by sending an e-mail to Bouygues.

ABOUT BOUYGUES        

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 200,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction,
Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), energies and services (Equans) media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com          

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with share capital of €374,486,777 • Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bouygues S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bouygues S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bouygues S.A. 31,28 1,00% Bouygues S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen