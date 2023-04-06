BOUYGUES press release: Formalities for obtaining or consulting documents in preparation for the Combined Annual General Meeting

Press release

Paris, 06/04/2023





COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 27 APRIL 2023

FORMALITIES FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING DOCUMENTS IN PREPARATION FOR THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Convening Notice published in the Balo (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 7 April 2023 contains the agenda and describes the arrangements for participating and voting in the Annual General Meeting. The Notice of Meeting containing the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors was published in the Balo on 10 March 2023. The Universal Registration Document containing the reports submitted to the Annual General Meeting was published on 23 March 2023.





All of the documents and information relating to the Annual General Meeting, as well as the postal and proxy vote form are available on the company’s website at:





www.bouygues.com

under Investors/Investing in Bouygues/Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, ask that the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of said Code be sent to them electronically, at an e-mail address designated by them, by sending an e-mail to Bouygues.





