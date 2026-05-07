Bouygues Q1 Loss Narrows, Sales Down; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Thursday narrower net loss in its first quarter and current operating profit increased, despite weak sales.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect stable sales at constant exchange rates; and current operating profit from activities is maintained at a record high level, after several years of significant improvement.

In the first quarter, net loss attributable to the Group was 94 million euros, narrower than last year's loss of 156 million euros.

The result was impacted for the second year in a row by the exceptional income tax surcharge for large companies in France of 25 million euros.

Adjusted net loss was 69 million euros, compared to loss of 123 million euros a year ago.

Operating profit grew to 38 million euros from prior year's 21 million euros.

Group current operating profit from activities or COPA was 77 million euros, higher than 69 million euros in the prior year, driven mainly by Equans. As expected, COPA was down year-on-year at TF1 and Bouygues Telecom.

Group sales dropped 3.2 percent to 12.18 billion euros from 12.59 billion euros a year ago. Sales were down 1.7 percent year-on-year at constant exchange rates.

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