Bouygues Q1 Net Loss Widens; Turns To Current Operating Profit; Backs FY23 View
(RTTNews) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to the Group was 134 million euros, wider than last year's loss of 131 million euros.
Current operating profit from activities was 9 million euros, compared with a current operating loss from activities of 66 million euros in first-quarter 2022. Margin from activities was positive at 0.1 percent, compared to negative margin of 0.8 percent a year ago.
Sales climbed 46 percent to 12.01 billion euros from last year's 8.20 billion euros. Sales growth was driven mainly by Equans contribution, as well as by commercial performance in the business segments and by inflation.
Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, sales growth was 4 percent. Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Bouygues confirmed that it is aiming for sales close to those of 2022, as well as an increase in its current operating profit from activities.
The outlook is based on 2022 proforma sales of 54.4 billion euros and current operating profit from activities of 2.16 billion euros.
