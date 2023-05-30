Press release

Paris, 30/05/2023

BOUYGUES SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES €1 BILLION BOND ISSUE

Bouygues announces the successful placement of its bond issue for an amount of €1 billion with a maturity of 8 years (17 July 2031), bearing a coupon of 3.875%.

The economic cost for the Group, after factoring in pre-hedging, comes to slightly below 1.95%.

This bond issue has been carried out to meet the general refinancing requirements of the Group.

The strong demand for the bond issue from investors confirms the market's confidence in the Group's creditworthiness. Bouygues is rated A3, stable outlook by Moody's and A-, negative outlook by Standard & Poor's.

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 196,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas); energies & services (Equans), media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

