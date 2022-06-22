BOVIET SOLAR GETS 138-MEGAWATT PV MODULE ORDER FROM LEADING GLOBAL RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPER

Developer Chose Boviet Solar's Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV Modules, has received a 138 MW order to supply PV Modules.

Boviet Solar will supply 138 MW of PV modules to leading global renewable energy developer for U.S. solar project

The PV Modules will be supplied to a solar project in the United States. The developer chose Boviet Solar's high-performance, high-efficiency and quality Vega Series™ 550W PERC Monocrystalline - Bifacial Double-Glass PV Modules.

"Boviet Solar continues to be a reliable source of top-quality PV modules for the American market. This ability to deliver modules despite the uncertainties affecting the U.S. solar industry is critical for our customers and their projects, and it remains a priority for Boviet Solar," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA.

Boviet Solar's PV modules feature high-purity monocrystalline wafer technology combined with PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, large cell design and robust product components.

"The modules selected by this developer offer an impressive 550 watts of capacity and cutting-edge bifacial design, allowing them to maximize power production for the project. This, in turn, optimizes the entire project's levelized cost of energy and its profitability," Cen added.

Boviet Solar's PV Modules have been listed on the PVEL Top Performer PV Module scorecard since 2019. The company has achieved BloombergNEF's Tier 1 status since 2017.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Its PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL/DNV-GL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar's USA headquarters are in San José, California and its global headquarters are located in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

