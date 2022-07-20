BOW RIVER CAPITAL EVERGREEN FUND (EVERX) SUCCESSFULLY NAVIGATES DIFFICULT MARKET IN 2022, CONTINUES TO ATTRACT INVESTOR INTEREST

DENVER, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that its Evergreen Fund ("the Fund") completed the first half of 2022 with a positive return of 4.1%, successfully navigating a very challenging investment environment. For the one-year period ended June 30, 2022, the Fund returned 17.9% and has returned a total of 60.7% since its inception on May 22, 2020.

The Fund provides access to a broad range of private market investments across vintage year, geography, and size. As of July 1, 2022, the Fund had $259 million in net assets and executed more than 50 private market transactions providing exposure to hundreds of underlying private businesses.

"We believe the performance of the Evergreen Fund through a difficult market environment is a testament not only to the diversification potential of private markets but also to the resiliency of our portfolio," said Jeremy Held, Managing Director at Bow River Capital. "Many investors are just beginning to recognize the portfolio benefits of adding private equity exposure and we look forward to being part of that solution."

Investors have also been attracted to the Fund's flexible investment mandate which focuses on a combination of direct investments and secondaries with an emphasis on middle market private equity, an area where Bow River has been investing for nearly two decades. This flexibility has been particularly relevant in the recent market downturn.

"We took several steps during the past year to seek to reduce risk in the portfolio and were able to generate liquidity earlier in the year from some of our best performing positions," said Mike Trihy, the Fund's lead Portfolio Manager. "We have since used some of this liquidity to reposition the portfolio in an effort to take advantage of what we believe will be some very compelling opportunities in the second half of this year."

The Fund's success has not gone unnoticed as assets have grown from $181 million at year-end 2021 to nearly $260 million as of July 1, 2022.

"The concept has really resonated with investors", said Held. "We believe the combination of access to private equity investments along with the shareholder-friendly features of a registered fund will continue to attract interest from investors and the advisors who serve them."

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. In addition to its three private fund platforms, the firm launched the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) in May 2020. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

