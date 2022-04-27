Bow River Capital's Software Growth Equity Team Makes Strategic Investment in Xima Software

Global SaaS Contact Center Systems Company Takes First Institutional Round of Capital to Rapidly Scale Growth and Operational Infrastructure

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xima Software recently announced that it has received a majority investment from Bow River Capital's Software Growth Equity (SGE) team to partner for operational and technical expertise on a global scale. The investment seeks to accelerate the software company's mission to significantly enhance the agent and customer journey experiences, fuel global growth, and improve operational efficiency across the business.

Bow River's Software Growth Equity team recognized the opportunity presented by Xima's contact software solutions.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in South Jordan, Xima's industry award-winning SaaS platform Chronicall, is a robust contact center software platform, purpose-built for global organizations to deliver superior agent/customer engagement via skills-based routing, queue callback, and in-depth analytics and reporting.

Bow River's SGE team recognized the opportunity with Xima's world-class contact software solutions and decided to move forward with a strategic partnership.

Nate Thatcher, Founder and CEO of Xima said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Bow River's Software Growth Equity team to support our vision of scaling the industry's best contact center solution and company," Thatcher said. "During the past six months it became a no-brainer decision to work with Bow River Capital's partners; we evaluated multiple investment firms and their experience driving rapid value creation is clearly differentiated."

Co-founder and veteran telecommunications expert Cody Winget stated, "From day one we aligned on strategy, major business initiatives, and the importance of culture with the partners at Bow River. We now have the resources to enable superior operating processes with configurable workflows and decision support tools, along with delivering a superior customer service journey, which are critical elements across every organization's contact center."

As part of Bow River's investment, Steven Joanis, Colin Haas, and John Raeder will join Xima's Board of Directors.

"Xima is at the perfect inflection point to partner with our operational experts at Bow River," states Steven Joanis, Managing Director on Bow River Capital's SGE team. "We believe that the business value and return-on-investment model for global clients and channel partnerships driven by the Xima system is compelling and durable."

Bow River Capital Senior Associate Colin Haas said, "We have built wonderful relationships with founders Nate and Cody, along with the management team at Xima, and are looking forward to working closely with the company to build out their software platform, infrastructure and a world class go-to-market engine."

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. In addition to its three private fund platforms, the firm launched the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) in May 2020, which provides institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates

Media Contact: Sherry Shibly, shibly@bowrivercapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bow-river-capitals-software-growth-equity-team-makes-strategic-investment-in-xima-software-301533849.html

SOURCE Bow River Capital