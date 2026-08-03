Bowater Aktie

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WKN DE: 868969 / ISIN: US1021831003

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03.08.2026 14:18:16

Bowhead Specialty Agrees To Be Acquired By American Family Mutual Insurance Company For $1.2 Bln

(RTTNews) - Monday, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) announced that American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. has agreed to acquire the remaining issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the company in an all-cash transaction of approximately $1.2 billion.

Under this deal, each Bowhead stockholder will receive $34.00 per share in cash, representing an 11 percent premium to the company's closing share price on July 31, 2026.

Bowhead stated that it expects the deal to deliver compelling value to its shareholders, while enhancing the company's abilities to create value for its insureds, distribution partners and employees.

American Family will fund the transaction through cash and other liquid investments on hand.

Upon completion of the transaction, Bowhead will operate as a standalone entity within the American Family platform and will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer and President Stephen Sills.

The transaction is set to close before the end of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, BOW is trading at $33.39, up 9.10 percent on the NYSE.

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