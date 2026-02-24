Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $14.84 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $13.61 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.53 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.1% to $151.68 million from $119.33 million last year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.84 Mln. vs. $13.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $151.68 Mln vs. $119.33 Mln last year.