Bowater Aktie
WKN DE: 868969 / ISIN: US1021831003
|
24.02.2026 13:13:37
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4
(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $14.84 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $13.61 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.53 million or $0.47 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 27.1% to $151.68 million from $119.33 million last year.
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $14.84 Mln. vs. $13.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $151.68 Mln vs. $119.33 Mln last year.
