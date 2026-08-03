Bowater Aktie

Bowater für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 868969 / ISIN: US1021831003

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03.08.2026 14:49:57

Bowhead Specialty Q2 Results Improve On Higher Premiums; Stock Up 10% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW), an insurance company, on Monday reported an increase in net income and revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported a net income of $16.138 million, or $0.48per share, compared with $12.342 million, or $0.36 per share. in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit was $16.145 million, or $0.48 per share, higher than $12.758 million, or $0.37 per share, a year ago.

Net earned premiums moved up to $143.953 million, higher than $119.137 million. Gross written premiums increased to $297.9 million from $232.361 million last year, driven by the company's increased renewal book, new business, and continued growth across all divisions. Casualty business reported written premiums of $199.764 million, higher than $150.720 million a year ago.

Total revenues were $163.857 million, up from $133.263 million a year ago.

BOW was up by 10% at $33.67 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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