|
17.11.2022 16:07:09
Bowlero Corp. Slips 8% Following Q1 Results
(RTTNews) - Shares of bowling centers operator Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) are down more than 8% Thursday morning following first-quarter results.
The company reported a loss of $33.53 million for the first quarter, compared with profit of $15.56 million a year ago.
The latest quarter included a non-cash expense of $40.76 million related to the revaluation of the earnouts from the successful de-SPAC transaction.
Excluding one-time items, the company registered a profit of $7.23 million.
Revenue in the first quarter increased 27.2%, year-over-year to $230.26 million.
BOWL, currently at $12.64, has been trading in the range of $6.96-$15.28 in the last 52 weeks.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!