Bowlero Swings To Q4 Profit; Stock Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) gained 8% in extended session on Thursday after the operator of bowling centers reported profit for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss last year, with revenues surging.

Revenues for the fourth quarter rose to $267.7 million from $159.1 million last year. Same-store revenue was $78.8 million, or 53.0%, higher than pre-pandemic.

Net income for the quarter was $6.94 million, compared to net loss of $13.46 million last year.

BOWL closed Thursday's trading at $12.49, down $0.50 or 3.85%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $1.06 or 8.49% in the after-hours trading.