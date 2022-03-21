Bowman Consulting Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: BWMN) ("Bowman” or the "Company”), a national engineering services firm supporting owners and developers of the built environment, today announced results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

"We finished the year strong, generating record revenue in 2021 and ending the year with gross backlog of $167 million, up 48% year-over-year”, said Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO of Bowman. "Consistent with our business strategy of expanding our geographic footprint, service offerings and customer base, we completed six acquisitions in the fourth quarter, bringing our total for the year to eight. Our integration process, combined with the addition of experienced team members, is creating immediate revenue synergies, and is resulting in economies of scale that we expect will positively impact our margins. We are well capitalized to continue executing on our growth initiatives and given our current pipeline of acquisition opportunities we expect to close on additional transactions this year at valuations that meet our target objectives. We remain focused on building shareholder value and delivering on our commitment to generate profitable growth.”

Financial highlights of the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Gross revenue of $41.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 40%

Net service billing 1 of $37.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 44%

of $37.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 44% Net loss of $0.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $3.5 million

of $3.5 million Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 1 of 9.3%

of 9.3% Gross backlog1 of $167 million, an increase of 20% from September 30, 2021, and 48% as compared to December 31, 2020

Financial highlights of the year ended December 31, 2021:

Gross revenue of $150.0 million, a year-over-year increase of 23%

Net service billing 1 of $134.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 30%

of $134.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 30% Net income of $0.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $16.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 19%

of $16.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 19% Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 1 of 12.2%

of 12.2% Acquired revenue accounted for $11.8 million, or 8% of gross revenue

Other Business Highlights During and Subsequent to the Fourth Quarter:

Closed on six acquisitions during Q4 2021 Triangle Site Design in Raleigh, NC PCD Engineering in Denver, CO BTM Engineering in Louisville, KY Kibart in Towson, MD 1519 Surveying in Waco, TX Terra Associates in Houston, TX

Closed on the acquisition of Perry Engineering in Tucson, AZ in Q1 2022

Year-End Guidance:

The Company is increasing and narrowing its full year 2022 outlook for Net Service Billing to be in the range of $170 to $185 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $23 to $27 million. This presents an increase from previous guidance of $150 to $170 million of Net Service Billing and $20 to $24 million of Adjusted EBITDA. The current outlook for 2022 is based on completed acquisitions as of the date of this release and does not include contributions from any future acquisitions. The Company expects to continue making strategic and financially accretive acquisitions that are not yet reflected in this current outlook. Management will discuss the Company’s acquisition pipeline during its upcoming earnings call.

1 Non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspective on results of operations. See Non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations.

FY 2022 Earnings Webcast

Bowman will host an earnings webcast to discuss the results of the quarter as follows:

Date: March 22, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Hosts: Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO and Bruce Labovitz, Chief Financial Officer

Where: http://investors.bowman.com

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,200 employees in more than 45 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate,” believe,” "continue,” "estimate,” "expect,” "intend,” "may,” "will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our final prospectus Form 424B4 dated February 8, 2022, which is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov, and other documents we have filed, or may file, with the SEC. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business and the global economy. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

We supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to help represent, explain, and understand our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly referenced measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures are intended to enhance investors’ overall understanding and evaluation of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance in a manner more aligned with management’s view and believe these measures provide additional tools by which investors can evaluate our core financial performance over multiple periods relative to other companies in our industry. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and other information about certain of these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross Contract Revenue $ 41,929 $ 29,894 $ 149,970 $ 122,020 Contract costs: (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) Direct payroll costs 16,527 11,384 59,416 48,152 Sub-consultants and expenses 4,149 3,546 15,116 18,360 Total contract costs 20,676 14,930 74,532 66,512 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 20,717 12,914 69,029 51,469 Depreciation and amortization 1,865 1,325 6,371 2,277 (Gain) loss on sale (23 ) (62 ) (122 ) (107 ) Total operating expenses 22,559 14,177 75,278 53,639 Income (loss) from operations (1,306 ) 787 160 1,869 Other (income) expense 734 69 1,440 (110 ) Income (loss) before tax expense (2,040 ) 718 (1,280 ) 1,979 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,441 ) 522 (1,579 ) 989 Net income (loss) $ (599 ) $ 196 $ 299 $ 990 Earnings allocated to nonvested shares - 14 56 55 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (599 ) $ 182 $ 243 $ 935 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,073,424 4,893,615 7,525,206 5,399,356 Diluted 9,073,424 4,906,478 7,635,615 5,412,218

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and equivalents 20,619 386 Accounts Receivable, net 38,491 24,183 Contract assets 9,189 7,080 Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, current portion 1,260 1,182 Prepaid and other current assets 4,850 2,271 Total current assets 74,409 35,102 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment, net 20,202 15,357 Goodwill 28,471 9,179 Notes receivable 903 903 Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, less current portion 1,218 1,297 Other intangible assets, net 12,286 1,131 Other assets 681 669 Total Assets $ 138,170 $ 63,638 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Bank line of credit - 3,481 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, current portion 17,921 12,203 Contract liabilities 4,623 1,943 Notes payable, current portion 4,450 1,592 Deferred rent, current portion 724 619 Capital lease obligation, current portion 5,136 3,495 Total current liabilities 32,854 23,333 Non Current Liabilities Other non-current obligations - 1,244 Notes payable, less current portion 8,407 2,829 Deferred rent, less current portion 4,179 4,278 Capital lease obligation, less current portion 10,020 7,503 Deferred tax liability, net 4,290 6,472 Common shares subject to repurchase 7 842 Total liabilities $ 59,757 $ 46,501 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 13,690,868 shares issued and 11,489,579 outstanding, and 7,840,244 shares issued and 5,744,594 outstanding, respectively 137 2 Additional paid-in-capital 120,842 58,866 Treasury Stock, at cost; 2,201,289 and 2,095,650, respectively (17,488 ) (16,022 ) Stock subscription notes receivable (277 ) (609 ) Accumulated deficit (24,801 ) (25,100 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 78,413 $ 17,137 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 138,170 $ 63,638

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income $299 $990 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization - property, plant and equipment 5,974 2,036 Amortization of intangible assets 397 241 Gain on sale of assets (122 ) (110 ) Bad debt 496 3,008 Stock based compensation 8,217 5,085 Deferred taxes (2,183 ) 326 Deferred rent 5 530 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts Receivable (8,802 ) 1,506 Contract Assets (387 ) 3,028 Prepaid expenses (2,251 ) 623 Other assets (31 ) (28 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,297 (520 ) Contract Liabilities (192 ) (5,945 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,717 10,770 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (905 ) (924 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 127 110 Amounts advanced under loans to shareholders (779 ) (1,207 ) Payments received under loans to shareholders 36 228 Amounts advanced under notes receivable (0 ) (420 ) Payments received under notes receivable - 19 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (20,345 ) (416 ) Collections under stock subscription notes receivable 332 196 Net cash used in investing activities (21,534 ) (2,414 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs 47,104 - Net repayments under revolving line of credit (3,481 ) (4,867 ) Repayments under fixed line of credit (722 ) (485 ) Borrowings under fixed line of credit - 1,985 Repayment under notes payable (1,084 ) (1,800 ) Payments on capital leases (4,663 ) (1,088 ) Payment of contingent consideration from acquisitions (2 ) (106 ) Payment of subsequent common stock offering costs (75 ) (920 ) Payments for purchase of treasury stock (582 ) (1,261 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 555 63 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 37,050 (8,479 ) . Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 20,233 (123 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 386 509 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $20,619 $386 COMBINED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $887 $609 Cash paid for income taxes $1,921 $543 Non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment acquired under capital lease ($8,877 ) ($11,370 ) Settlement of redeemable common stock $0 $36,927 Stock redemption for exercise of stock option $139 $0 Issuance of common stock for a note receivable $0 ($533 ) Stock redemption for payment of shareholder loans $0 $1,457 Stock redemption for payment on note receivable $0 $6,130 Issuance of notes payable for purchase of intangible asset $0 ($165 ) Issuance of notes payable for acquisitions ($10,200 ) $0 Issuance of notes payable for redemption of stock $0 ($900 )

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross revenue $ 41,929 $ 29,894 $ 149,970 $ 122,020 Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses 4,149 3,547 15,116 18,360 Net service billing $ 37,780 $ 26,347 $ 134,854 $ 103,660

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (loss) $ (599 ) $ 196 $ 299 $ 990 + interest expense 268 198 918 565 + depreciation & Amortization 1,865 1,325 6,371 2,277 + tax (benefit) expense (1,441 ) 522 (1,579 ) 989 EBITDA $ 93 $ 2,241 $ 6,009 $ 4,821 + non-recurring operating lease rent - 91 - 2,521 + non-cash stock compensation 2,876 1,003 8,217 5,085 + transaction related expenses - - 1,555 - + settlements and other non-core expenses - - - 1,461 + acquisition expenses 565 - 704 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,534 $ 3,335 $ 16,485 $ 13,888

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. GROSS CONTRACT REVENUE COMPOSITION (Amounts in thousands) For the three months ended December 31, Consolidated Gross Revenue 2021 %CGR 2020 %CGR Change % Change Building Infrastructure $ 31,559 75.3 % $ 19,589 65.5 % $ 11,970 61.1 % Transportation 3,845 9.2 % 4,975 16.6 % (1,130 ) -22.7 % Power and Utilities 4,925 11.7 % 4,375 14.6 % 550 12.6 % Emerging Markets 1,600 3.8 % 956 3.2 % 644 67.4 % Total $ 41,929 100.0 % $ 29,894 100.0 % $ 12,035 40.3 % Organic $ 36,836 87.9 % $ 29,894 100.0 % $ 6,942 23.2 % Acquired 5,093 12.1 % - 0.0 % 5,093 - For the Year ended December 31, Consolidated Gross Revenue 2021 %CGR 2020 %CGR Change % Change Building Infrastructure1 $ 105,242 70.2 % $ 76,873 63.0 % $ 28,369 36.9 % Transportation 16,537 11.0 % 19,157 15.7 % (2,620 ) (13.7 %) Power & Utilities 22,525 15.0 % 20,377 16.7 % 2,148 10.5 % Other emerging markets2 5,666 3.8 % 5,613 4.6 % 53 0.9 % Total: $ 149,970 100.0 % $ 122,020 100.0 % $ 27,950 22.9 % Organic $ 138,136 92.1 % $ 122,020 100.0 % $ 16,116 13.2 % Acquired 11,834 7.9 % - 0.0 % 11,834 -

1 formerly referred to as Communities, homes & buildings 2 represents renewable energy, mining, water resources and other

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. GROSS BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 2021 2020 Building Infrastructure 62.3% 42.7% Transportation 19.0% 28.0% Power & Utilities 16.2% 24.8% Emerging Markets 2.5% 4.5%

