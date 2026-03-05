Bowman Consulting Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3CM09 / ISIN: US1030021018
|
05.03.2026 01:49:42
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) released a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.88 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $5.51 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $7.58 million or $0.45 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $128.96 million from $113.22 million last year.
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.88 Mln. vs. $5.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $128.96 Mln vs. $113.22 Mln last year.
