|
20.03.2023 14:57:00
Boxabl Announces Personalized Concepts for its Casita Home
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increasing demand for affordable and personalized housing, Boxabl is now showcasing several facades to show how boxabl homeowners can easily customize their Boxabl. Known as the Fancy Casita, or the "Boxabl FC", there are several looks for homeowners to choose from.
"This adds the option for a personal twist and whimsy to our standard Casita", says Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder. "Our core business will remain standard housing units, however, due to increasing demand for customization, we are showcasing Casita personalized styles, including an Abode, Castle, South Beach, Northwoods, and a Mid-century Modern" The goal is to show customers that the customization possibilities are endless.
Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing. What further differentiates Boxabl from other modular home builders is the ability to deliver homes in a compact design, no longer needing expensive wide load permits.
With the current backlog of 160,000 interested customers, Boxabl is planning its continued expansion in N Las Vegas.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boxabl-announces-personalized-concepts-for-its-casita-home-301776174.html
SOURCE Boxabl
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX dreht trotz CS-Übernahme letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt fester -- Verluste zum Handelsende an Asiens Börsen
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgte am heimischem Aktienmarkt zunächst für Sorgen, der ATX drehte aber bis zum Handelsende noch ins Plus. Auch beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.