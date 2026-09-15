BOXABL Aktie
WKN DE: A41RUP / ISIN: US10316W1071
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15.09.2026 12:57:26
Boxabl Appoints Larry King As CFO, Heather Clayton As CAO; Stock Down In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Boxabl Inc. (BXBL) announced the appointment of Larry King as Chief Financial Officer and Heather Clayton as Chief Accounting Officer.
King most recently served as an independent consultant. Meanwhile, Clayton brings nearly a decade of experience building and scaling finance and accounting functions for fast-growing, multi-entity organizations.
Speaking about the appointment, King commented, "I look forward to strengthening our financial infrastructure, supporting our manufacturing growth, and helping build the systems and reporting rigor that will serve BOXABL well as a public company for years to come."
In pre-market hours, BXBL was trading at $3.71, down 6.78 percent on the Nasdaq.
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