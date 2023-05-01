|
BOXABL BUILDING PANELS RECOGNIZED AS MEETING THE INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long period of testing, Boxabl's building panels are recognized as meeting the international building code. https://icc-es.org/report-listing/ESR-4725/
"This is a major milestone in Boxabl's plan to deliver affordable homes," says Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder. The published panel listing report from the ICC shows that Boxabl has completed its testing and that Boxabl wall panels meet international building codes.
"This is the final piece to the puzzle that allows Boxabl to submit a certification application to any state modular building program in the USA," says Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder. "I am very excited and proud of the Boxabl team for helping to make affordable homeownership a reality for all."
Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing. What further differentiates Boxabl from other modular home builders is the ability to deliver homes in a compact design, no longer needing expensive and wide load permits.
