Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
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17.05.2026 22:26:06
Boxer Capital’s $18 Million Corvus Pharma Bet Signals Confidence in This Biotech’s Next Phase
On May 15, 2026, Boxer Capital Management disclosed a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS), acquiring 1,100,000 shares in the first quarter for an estimated $17.55 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, Boxer Capital Management disclosed a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) by purchasing 1,100,000 shares over the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $17.55 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The fund reported a quarter-end position value of $16.09 million for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, reflecting both share accumulation and price shifts.Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative immunotherapies for cancer treatment. Leveraging a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and small molecule antagonists, the company aims to address unmet needs in oncology through strategic research and clinical development. Its competitive edge lies in its targeted approach to immune modulation and strategic collaborations to advance its portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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