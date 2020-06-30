Boxing Champion Manny Pacquiao's PAC Token Set to List on Licensed Virtual Currency Exchange in the Philippines

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX) today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with COEXSTAR Exchange, a BSP-licensed Virtual Currency Exchange in the Philippines. With the collaboration in place, PAC Token (PAC) - the digital currency of legendary world champion boxer Senator Manny Pacquiao will soon be listed in the COEXSTAR Exchange, which provides the platform for Filipinos to gain access to the popular utility token.

Last September, Sen. Pacquiao held his first major concert at the prestigious Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila, performing before thousands of fans who witnessed the electrifying launch of PAC. PAC rides on the advantage of blockchain by transforming the popularity and brand of Manny Pacquiao into digital tokens which are quantifiable and exchangeable. Millions of fans will then be able to get closer to their idol by having access to his bespoke fan-celebrity programmes powered by GCOX.

Although the creation of the PAC ecosystem has been delayed due to the global COVID-19 crisis, GCOX continued to make significant progress in its new product development this year. The Celeb-Auction platform where fans may bid for exclusive autographed celebrity merchandises, will go live soon. PacPay – the highly-anticipated e-wallet and e-payment solution co-founded by Sen. Pacquiao will be officially launched later this year.

"We will enter the regional market with the introduction of the PacPay mobile application. PacPay is envisaged to allow my fans to spend their digital assets at affiliated merchant outlets all around the world, subject to local law restrictions. Via PacPay's unique rewards programme, users can connect with me easily, participate in exclusive private events and enjoy 'money-cannot-buy' privileges and experiences. As part of my philanthropic mission, through PacPay, I hope to inspire people of diverse backgrounds to come together to impact lives in a meaningful way. Part of the proceeds will be used to support underprivileged communities in the Philippines and beyond," says Sen. Pacquiao.

GCOX is the world's first platform of its kind where celebrities and brands are able to capitalise on blockchain technology, a highly secure and dependable distributed protocol, to truly revolutionise and redefine popularity and celebrity culture like never before. This global platform allows celebrities, at different stages of their celebrity life cycle, to leverage on a robust ecosystem built by GCOX, develop unique fan-celebrity programmes powered by blockchain, augmented reality and artificial intelligence technology.

GCOX's unique business model also drew the attention of renowned football legend Michael Owen and tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki, who have both joined the list of celebrities wanting to list their personalized digital tokens.

Since last August, LaLiga, the top Spanish football league, has partnered with GCOX in developing products in the blockchain sector. The partnership, which covers Asia and the Middle East, aims to develop exclusive products, services, social interactions and football tourism for fans and the global blockchain community.

