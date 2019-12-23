Boxing Day Sales Levels will Mirror Black Friday for Canadian Consumers, says RedFlagDeals.com

Over 90 per cent of survey participants will shop on Boxing Day this year as online shopping tops the list

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Of 1,000 Canadian consumers responding to RedFlagDeals.com's 2019 Boxing Day shopping survey, 90.21 per cent said they intend to shop on Boxing Day; 63.22 per cent said they would shop online only.

A full 30.14 per cent said they estimate spending between $101. to $200. during the Boxing Day Sales, which is just 1.74 per cent more than the RedFlagDeals.com 2019 Black Friday survey participants reported for that price range.

RedFlagDeals.com General Manager Jeff Novak said, "It's amazing how online sales have caught on. Our 2019 Boxing Day survey showed that 30.38 per cent said they would shop online and in-store, and just 5.49 per cent responded only in-store. People are busy, and shopping from the comfort of their own homes is tempting. Strategic shopping such as Boxing Day means they can save both time and money."

Other survey results showed that nearly 50 per cent of respondents have shopped on Boxing Day, either in-store or online. In addition, 40.27 per cent reported they typically spend between $200 and $500 during the sales, and 10 per cent said between $501 and $1,000. "This indicates that Canadians are thinking ahead and may well be purchasing now for holidays throughout the year," Novak adds. "In fact, when asked when people thought Boxing Day sales should start, 35.9 per cent responded between December 20 and 23. With the economy the way it is, shoppers are looking for value anywhere and anytime they can find it."

Interestingly, 78.13 per cent of survey respondents said that before shopping events begin, they use online forums for research and preparation. Retailer websites came in second, at 13.28 per cent. Novak stresses that, "On RedFlagDeals.com, we have a forum section called "Boxing Day 2019 Deals" where consumers share thoughts about this popular sale day (https://forums.redflagdeals.com/boxing-day-2019-discussion-f153/)."

"If they're going to shop online," he said, "they might as well make the most of their time and effort. We help them do that. Our tagline is Where Canadians Save, and we back up that promise. At a glance and a few keystrokes on our website, visitors can access deals, hot flyers, group deals, freebies and coupons from top retailers."

