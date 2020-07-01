WASHINGTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Boy-Scouts-of-America-Recalls-Cub-Scout-Activity-Pins-Due-to-Violation-of-the-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Cub Scout activity pins

Hazard: The pin's face and shaft contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pin away from children and return the pin to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or contact Boy Scout of America's National Distribution Center for a full refund, including shipping, or for a merchandise credit.

Consumer Contact:

Boy Scouts of America at 800-323-0736 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.scoutshop.org and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 78,000

Description:

This recall involves Boy Scouts of America's Cub Scout outdoor activity pins. The rhomboid-shaped pin is silver with a gold animal paw painted on a blue background.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold Exclusively At: Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from April 2016 through January 2020 for about $1.

Importer: Symbol Arts LLC, of Ogden, Utah

Distributor: Boy Scouts of America, of Charlotte, N.C.

Manufactured in: China

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Recall Number: 20-144

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boy-scouts-of-america-recalls-cub-scout-activity-pins-due-to-violation-of-the-federal-lead-content-ban-301087234.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission