|
13.03.2024 12:00:19
BP and Abu Dhabi suspend talks to buy stake in Israeli gasfield
Talks with Tel-Aviv listed NewMed paused because of external environmentWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Markets
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
13.03.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.03.24
|Pluszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Mittwochshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|BP-Aktie im Aufwind: Vorerst keine Übernahme von Newmed Energy durch BP und Adnoc (Dow Jones)
|
13.03.24
|BP and Abu Dhabi suspend talks to buy stake in Israeli gasfield (Financial Times)
|
13.03.24
|BP and Abu Dhabi suspend talks to buy stake in Israeli gasfield (Financial Times)
|
12.03.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12.03.24
|EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)