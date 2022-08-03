|
03.08.2022 20:25:04
BP and UK supermarket chains urged to cut petrol prices
Motoring groups turn heat up on fuel retailers amid cost of living crisis
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Financial Times Markets"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Financial Times Markets"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.22
|BP and UK supermarket chains urged to cut petrol prices (Financial Times)
|
03.08.22
|BP and UK supermarket chains urged to cut petrol prices (Financial Times)
|
03.08.22
|BP and UK supermarket chains urged to cut petrol prices (Financial Times)
|
03.08.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
03.08.22
|BP (BP) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.08.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
02.08.22
|BP-Aktie höher: Steigende Ölpreise bescheren Milliardengewinn (dpa-AFX)