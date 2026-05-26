BP Board Decides To Remove Albert Manifold As Chair And Director, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, BP p.l.c. (BP) announced that its Board has unanimously decided to remove Albert Manifold from the positions of Chair and Director with immediate effect.

This comes as the Board is disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues it deems unacceptable, forcing it to take action against Manifold.

In light of this decision, Board has appointed Ian Tyler as Interim Chair. Meanwhile, a succession process for a permanent Chair will be initiated.

In the pre-market hours, BP is trading at $41.99, down 5.30 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.