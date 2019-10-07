BP chooses Egencia as its Corporate Travel Partner

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Egencia®, Expedia Group's™ corporate travel brand, announced it has been appointed by BP to modernize, simplify and expand its global travel program to support their business travel around the world.

"Egencia's business travel platform is very impressive compared to other offerings in the travel management market," said Alex Thompson, VP of Global Business Services, Procurement at BP. "For a business of our size and global scale, having a technology and data-driven solution is crucial to ensuring every traveler in our business has the same great experience from planning to traveling and a safe return home. We are confident that Egencia will help us deliver that great experience."

Egencia has already begun working with BP to transform its corporate travel management program to deliver a simple, intuitive and consistent experience for its employees. From occasional travelers to frequent flyers and the arrangers who help them, BP's employees will have access to an expansive selection of inventory and receive a consistent booking experience on any device — anywhere in the world. BP will also gain the benefits of a unified approach to managing their travel program supported by Egencia's fully integrated business travel platform, making it easy to deliver program changes once and distribute those updates everywhere.

"We're proud to have been selected by BP to modernize their global business travel program," says Arnaud Le Masne, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Egencia. "It's an honor to work with one of the world's most established companies, and it's a testament to our ongoing commitment to help customers reimagine their corporate travel. We're excited that our platform, our continued investment in innovation, and our skilled 24/7 local language customer service team will help BP to transform its global travel program and better enable them to care for their travelers on the road."

BP will utilize Egencia's Analytics Studio, which brings online, mobile, and offline booking data into one central location, making it easier for travel managers to track compliance, online adoption and identifying savings. By providing real-time data and analytics, BP will be able to visualize how its business travel program is delivering strategic value and identify opportunities for optimization.

Egencia and the Egencia Global Alliance (EGA) partners will support corporate travel across 47 countries in which BP operates. The two companies have signed a multi-year agreement designating Egencia the consolidated global travel provider.

About Egencia

Egencia, corporate travel from Expedia Group, is reimagining business travel management to make business travelers happier and corporate travel programs more successful. Egencia offers more personalised experiences through curated access to the world's most relevant travel options. Putting our customers at the centre of everything we do, Egencia provides exceptional customer care and innovative travel manager tools to increase savings and compliance. Egencia serves businesses large and small in more than 60 countries. Connect with us on egencia.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and see what we're reimagining next on our blog.

About BP

BP is a global energy company with wide reach across the world's energy system. The energy we produce serves to power economic growth and lift people out of poverty. In the future, the way heat, light and mobility are delivered will change. We aim to anchor our business in these changing patterns of demand, rather than in the quest for supply. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future.

We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa, and employ around 74,000 people.

