|
08.03.2024 11:30:57
BP claws back £1.8 million from former CEO Looney’s 2023 pay
BP CLAWED back £1.8 million (S$3.1 million) from former CEO Bernard Looney’s 2023 pay package following his dismissal on Dec 13 for failing to disclose past relationships with employees, the company said in its annual report.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
