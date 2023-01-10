|
10.01.2023 18:31:19
BP Inks Deal With Meta To Sell Solar Energy From Ohio Farm
(RTTNews) - BP Plc (BP) has signed a deal to sell power to Meta Platforms Inc. (META) from a solar farm under construction in Ohio.
BP announced that its 134MWdc Arche Solar project in Fulton County, Ohio, is beginning construction. Arche is expected to create around 200 jobs in the U.S. across the supply chain during construction and provide more than $30 million in revenue to benefit local schools and other public services over the life of the project, the company said.
The company said it has secured a power-purchase agreement with Meta for the project. Once completed, Arche will generate enough clean energy annually to power the equivalent of more than 20,000 US homes.
BP America chairman and president Dave Lawler said: "This agreement shows how companies can create jobs, invest in the US economy, and at the same time support net zero ambitions and help the world reduce carbon emissions. It's another example of bp partnering to accelerate change and becoming an integrated energy company - one that can help corporations, countries and cities decarbonize."
Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta, added: "We appreciate bp's partnership in helping keep our commitment to supporting our global operations with 100% renewable energy. In addition to adding new energy to the grid, we are proud that this project will bring additional jobs and investment to Ohio."
