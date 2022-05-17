Bp, Linde Announce Plans To Advance Carbon Capture And Storage Project In Texas

(RTTNews) - Bp (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) and Linde (LIN) announced plans to advance a major carbon capture and storage project in Texas that will enable low carbon hydrogen production at Linde's existing facilities. Upon completion, the project will capture and store CO2 from Linde's hydrogen production facilities in the greater Houston area, and potentially from its other Texas facilities, to produce low carbon hydrogen for the region. The project, expected to be operational as early as 2026, plans to store up to 15 million metric tons of CO2 per year in multiple sites.

The project will be a important step in the development of bp's low carbon business. Bp is evaluating large scale CCS and hydrogen projects for industrial clusters in the US. ?