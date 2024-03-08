08.03.2024 12:53:01

BP names Aviva boss Amanda Blanc as next senior independent director

Appointment is first big board shake-up since departure of ex-CEO Bernard LooneyWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Markets

