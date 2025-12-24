BP Aktie

BP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850517 / ISIN: GB0007980591

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.12.2025 04:20:48

BP nears deal to sell majority stake in $10bn Castrol lubricants division

The UK oil and gas major is stepping up asset sales under new chair Albert ManifoldWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Markets
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten