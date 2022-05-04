|
04.05.2022 02:00:21
BP Nets $6.2 Billion Profit Amid Debate About Windfall Taxes
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Despite a massive $24 billion write-down for its exposure to Russia, British oil giant BP and its industry peers are minting money faster than they're pumping dead dinosaurs out of the Earth's crust.The British oil giant made it rain this Tuesday with news of a reported $6.2 billion underlying profit in the first quarter, up from $2.6 billion in the same period last year -- crushing analysts' expectations of $4.5 billion. The company now faces a delicate balancing act: returning that excess value to investors while assuring governments it isn't profiteering in a struggling economy.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!