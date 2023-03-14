|
14.03.2023 10:03:00
BP PLC : Payment of dividends in sterling
10:03 AM: (BP.) Payment of dividends in sterling
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
12:00
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10:03
|BP PLC : Payment of dividends in sterling (Investegate)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|BP PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12.03.23
|UK pension funds threaten to vote against BP and Shell directors over climate targets (Financial Times)
|
12.03.23
|UK pension funds threaten to vote against BP and Shell directors over climate targets (Financial Times)