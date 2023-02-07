BP Plc Q4 Underlying Replacement Cost Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - BP plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) reported that its fourth quarter underlying replacement cost profit increased to $4.81 billion from $4.07 billion, prior year. Underlying RC profit per ADS was $1.59 compared to $1.23.

Profit attributable to shareholders increased to $10.80 billion from $2.33 billion, last year. Profit per ADS was $3.50 compared to $0.70.

Fourth quarter sales and other operating revenues increased to $69.26 billion from $50.55 billion. Total revenues and other income increased to $70.36 billion from $52.24 billion.

Fiscal 2022 underlying replacement cost profit increased to $27.65 billion from $12.82 billion. Underlying RC profit per ADS was $8.74 compared to $3.82.

Fiscal 2022 sales and other operating revenues increased to $241.39 billion from $157.74 billion. Total revenues and other income was $248.89 billion compared to $164.20 billion.

For the fourth quarter, bp has announced a dividend per ordinary share of 6.610 cents, an increase of around 10%.

For 2023, bp expects capital expenditure of $16-18 billion and for 2024-30 now expects capital expenditure in a range of $14-18 billion including inorganic capital expenditure. For 2023, bp remains committed to using 60% of surplus cash flow for share buybacks.

bp expects to be able to deliver share buybacks of around $4.0 billion per annum, at the lower end of its capital expenditure range, and have capacity for an annual increase in the dividend per ordinary share of around 4%.

At the end of the fourth quarter, net debt was $21.4 billion, compared with $30.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2021.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.