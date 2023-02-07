|
07.02.2023 08:35:59
BP Plc Q4 Underlying Replacement Cost Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - BP plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) reported that its fourth quarter underlying replacement cost profit increased to $4.81 billion from $4.07 billion, prior year. Underlying RC profit per ADS was $1.59 compared to $1.23.
Profit attributable to shareholders increased to $10.80 billion from $2.33 billion, last year. Profit per ADS was $3.50 compared to $0.70.
Fourth quarter sales and other operating revenues increased to $69.26 billion from $50.55 billion. Total revenues and other income increased to $70.36 billion from $52.24 billion.
Fiscal 2022 underlying replacement cost profit increased to $27.65 billion from $12.82 billion. Underlying RC profit per ADS was $8.74 compared to $3.82.
Fiscal 2022 sales and other operating revenues increased to $241.39 billion from $157.74 billion. Total revenues and other income was $248.89 billion compared to $164.20 billion.
For the fourth quarter, bp has announced a dividend per ordinary share of 6.610 cents, an increase of around 10%.
For 2023, bp expects capital expenditure of $16-18 billion and for 2024-30 now expects capital expenditure in a range of $14-18 billion including inorganic capital expenditure. For 2023, bp remains committed to using 60% of surplus cash flow for share buybacks.
bp expects to be able to deliver share buybacks of around $4.0 billion per annum, at the lower end of its capital expenditure range, and have capacity for an annual increase in the dividend per ordinary share of around 4%.
At the end of the fourth quarter, net debt was $21.4 billion, compared with $30.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2021.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
06.02.23
|Ausblick: BP informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: BP stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: BP präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: BP stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: BP zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: BP zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.07.22
|thyssenkrupp- und BP-Aktien schwach: BP kooperiert mit thyssenkrupp Steel bei Stahl-Dekarbonisierung (Dow Jones)
|
15.06.22
|BP-Aktie verliert: Milliarden-Projekt zur Gewinnung von Wasserstoff in Australien durch BP geführt (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu BP plc (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (Spons. ADRS)
|35,60
|3,49%