|
21.11.2022 13:00:06
BP Stock Up 11% Over Last Month. What’s Next?
BP plc stock (NYSE: BP), a European integrated energy major, has increased by 11% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month) and currently stands at around $34.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
13:00
|BP Stock Up 11% Over Last Month. What’s Next? (Forbes)
|
19.11.22
|BP praises Biden climate law while expanding US shale operations (Financial Times)
|
19.11.22
|BP praises Biden climate law while expanding US shale operations (Financial Times)
|
18.11.22
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.11.22
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.11.22
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.11.22
|BP PLC : BP p.l.c. publishes provisional dividend dates (Investegate)
|
16.11.22
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|12:44
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.11.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.11.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.11.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:44
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.11.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.11.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.11.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:44
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.11.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.11.22
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|02.11.22
|BP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.11.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.11.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.11.22
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.10.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|5,47
|-1,46%