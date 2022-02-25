25.02.2022 18:52:53

BP under pressure over ties to Rosneft and fuel supplies to Russian army

UK government calls in Looney as opposition MPs demand UK oil group divests 20% holding
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Financial Times Markets"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten