Brace for a shock: cost-of-living crisis drives up price of electric car charging

Recharging at home is 43% more expensive than a year ago – but EVs are still much cheaper to run than petrol and diesel carsWhile petrol price rises may have made the headlines, the energy crisis has also been hitting owners of electric cars in the pocket. The cost of charging at home has risen by 43% for some drivers, while the already higher cost of on-the-road recharges has gone up 25%.As energy prices are forced up due to rising costs for suppliers, specialist charging deals for drivers have become more scarce. And now there are suggestions that people may put off the purchase of an electric car as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold. Continue reading...